Mira Road BJP worker booked for rape, yet to be arrested

Photo: Representative Image

In a major embarrassment for the BJP leadership, one of their office bearers from Mira Road has been booked on alleged charges of sexually exploiting a 25-year-old woman for over a year under the false promise of marriage.

The BJP worker has been identified as Navin Singh. The accused worked as a booth coordinator of the party and is yet to be arrested.

In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that she came into contact with the accused on a social networking platform in July 2021.

They later started meeting and the accused, under the promise of marriage and taking care of her daughter, established physical relations with the woman on several occasions. When the woman got pregnant, the accused coerced her to take abortion pills. He not only refused to marry her but continued to exploit her with threats of making her objectionable images viral on social media.

The accused went on to send her images to his office staff, following which the distressed woman registered a complaint with the Kashimira police on Wednesday.

An offence under sections 376, 313, 504, and 506 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act-2008 has been registered against the accused who is yet to be arrested.

Further investigations were on.