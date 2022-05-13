Mira Road: Another Spa raided in Kashimira offering extra services, two held

The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police raided a spa which was found to be indulged in vulgar activities under the guise of offering massage services in Mira Road.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Senior Police Inspector- Sampatrao Patil sent a decoy to check the veracity of the information.

After confirmation, the team swooped down on Rain-the-Spa located in the Royal Residency area of Mira Road at around 5 pm on Thursday.

Apart from a female masseur who allegedly made offers to the decoy for getting indulged in obscene acts, the operator identified as Chirag Shah (40) was also rounded up by the AHTU team.

While a case under section 294 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the duo, clarity eludes action against the owners of the premises who are the actual beneficiaries of the raunchy trade.

The Kashimira police are conducting further investigations into the case.

Dozens of spas and wellness centres have mushroomed in almost every nook and cranny of the twin city.

Some have even employed foreign nationals and are brazenly floating online advertisements on prominent web portals to lure potential clientele by offering massage services.

