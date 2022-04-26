Mira Bhayandar: Cops raid spa for vulgarity in Mira Road

The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police raided a spa which was found to be indulged in vulgar activities under the guise of massage services in Mira Road. Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Senior Police Inspector- Sampatrao Patil, deputed a decoy customer to bust the racket.

After verifying the authenticity of the information, the team swooped down on Sonia Spa in the N.G. Estate area of Mira Road on Monday evening. Apart from a female employee who allegedly made offers to the decoy for getting indulged in obscene acts, the operator was also rounded up by the AHTU team. While a case under sections 294 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the duo, clarity eludes action against the owners of the premises who are the actual beneficiaries of the raunchy trade.

Notably, dozens of spas and wellness centres have mushroomed in almost every nook and cranny of the twin city. Some have even employed foreign nationals and are brazenly floating online advertisements on prominent web portals to lure potential clientele by offering massage services. The Naya Nagar police is conducting further investigations into the case.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 05:29 PM IST