Mira Road: 20-year-old found dead at housing society under mysterious circumstances

Mystery shrouds over the death of a 20-year-old youth whose body was found on the staircase of his residential building in Mira Road on Sunday morning. Initially, it was being looked at as a murder, but now an alleged suicide angle has also emerged in the case, police sources said.

While the incident has been reported from an apartment located in the Shanti Park area of Mira Road, the deceased (name withheld) who is a 20-year-old youth resided in a flat on the third floor of the building. The police were informed about the body lying on the second-floor staircase of the building at around 11 am on Sunday. A team from the Mira Road police station immediately reached the spot, inspected the crime scene and sent the body for an autopsy.

Initially, the police suspected to be a clear case of murder and also detained some of the acquaintances of the deceased who had apparently stayed back for the night in the adjacent flat. While senior police officers remained tight-lipped on the case, sources revealed that the youth’s acquaintances in their statement to the police had said that they woke up to find the body hanging from the ceiling of the apartment.

Fearing they would be held responsible for the death, they instead of informing the police, themselves removed the body and kept it on the staircase. Demanding a proper probe into the matter, the maternal uncle of the deceased youth suspects that his nephew was murdered allegedly due to some monetary dispute with his friends Although the ligature marks hinted towards a case of alleged suicide, the police are probing all possible angles by verifying the authenticity of the statements, sequence of events which triggered the deceased to take the extreme step and exact cause of death. The autopsy reports were awaited. The incident has sent shockwaves amongst residents of the sprawling Shanti Park area of Mira Road.

