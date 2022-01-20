Mira Bhayander: Villagers oppose extended metro route and car shed in Rai

At a time when the ongoing work of the much awaited Metro-9 (Dahisar to Bhayandar) rail route has started gathering momentum, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is facing a stiff resistance from villagers over the extension of the route and construction of the car shed in Rai village. Apart from fears that their age-old homes will be razed to make way for the Metro coupled by damage to their farmlands, the villagers-mostly farmers alleged that clarity eludes over compensation and rehabilitation package for the land on which the MMRDA plans to acquire for constructing the car shed.

The villagers under the aegis of- Bhumiputra Samajik Samanvay Sanstha- are strongly opposing any kind of survey in the region and have demanded the authorities concerned to cease their construction plans, till all doubts are cleared and land owners are taken into confidence. A delegation comprising some villagers and officials from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, led by chairperson of the local ward committee, met MMRDA officials to resolve the issue on Wednesday. However, the exercise turned out to be futile as villagers remained firm on their stand of not allowing any type survey. The MMRDA on the other hand claims to have already written to the collector for acquisition of land.

“Any project is mooted only after assessing the socio-economic, geographic and environmental impact. But by trying to impose the car shed project without consultations with those who are going to be severely affected clearly shows that the authorities have taken us for granted.” said Ashok Patil. Interestingly the local Shiv Sena leadership has also extended their support to the villagers. While the metro cannot function without a car shed, the total land area proposed for maintenance facilities is 20.0 Ha. An extension of Metro 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East), the Metro-9 is a 13.581 km route including 1 1.389 long elevated corridor.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:36 PM IST