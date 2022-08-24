e-Paper Get App

Mira Bhayander: Trio booked for posing as owners to register sale deed; no arrests yet

The matter came to light after the IT department sent notices to the original owner who was unaware about the sale transaction of his own flat.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 07:14 PM IST
The Bhayandar police have registered an offence against three people on alleged charges of forging documents and impersonating to carry out the registration of fraudulent sale deeds. However, arrests were yet to follow till reports last came in. The matter came to light, a fortnight after the registration when the original owner who was unaware about the execution of the sale deed of his own flat, received a notice from the income tax department.

Sensing the seriousness of the gaffe, assistant registrar-Dhananjay Lad filed a complaint at the Bhayandar police station on Tuesday against three people including the alleged impersonator and middlemen identified as-Ankur Poddar, Shashi Laakhera and Saurabh Singh for their alleged involvement in the scam. In his statement to the police, the complainant said that the trio had created registration documents with the help of fabricated Aadhaar cards, agreement copy and bringing people impersonating as the owners for the registration process to sell a flat worth Rs. 40 lakh situated in the S.V.Road area of Bhayandar (east) early this month.

“Immediately after getting a whiff about the impersonation and fraud, I immediately alerted the police and registered a FIR against the accused.” confirmed, Dhananjay Lad. A case has been registered under sections 416,465,467 and 471 of the IPC and sections 82 and 83 of The Registration Act, 1908 for making false statements, delivering false copies or translations, false personation, and abetment, police said.

However, no arrests have been made so far in the case as investigations were underway. According to sources in the real estate fraternity, a well-oiled racket was operative in the city in where unscrupulous elements were using this modus operandi of identifying a disputed property, gathering information about owners who are either dead or staying abroad and then forge documents by presenting fake owners and carry out sale or purchase transactions.

