Mira Bhayander: Thief nabbed for stealing phone turned out to be cook

Less than 24 hours after he stole a mobile phone in Mira Road, a 42-year-old man landed into the custody of the Kashimira police. While investigating a mobile theft case, the police spotted the suspect whose images were captured in the Close Circuit Tele-Vision (CCTV) cameras.

Armed with the images, the police team led by API- Mahendra and PSI Dhananjay Gaikwad activated their informer network in and around the region. Based on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused who turned out to be a cook working in Mira Road. The police has also recovered a stolen mobile worth Rs. 22,000 from the possession of the accused who has been booked under section 380 of the IPC.

Police personnel Suresh Shinde is conducting further investigations into the case.