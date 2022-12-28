Mira Bhayander: One held for running cricket betting racket from shop in Mira Road | Representative pic

Mira Bhayandar: The crime branch unit (central zone) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police (MBBV) police, apprehended a small-time bookie after he was caught red handed while operating an online cricket betting racket from a shop in Mira Road on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, received by Police Inspector- Rahul Raakh, the crime branch team raided a shop located in Avni Building in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road at around 10 am. The accused who has been identified as-Vinod Vasudev Dalwani (48) was found to be accepting and placing between Wellington and Central Districts teams being held in the ongoing Super-Smash domestic Twenty-20 cricket tournament in Fitzherbert Park, New Zealand.

Commission agent facilitating illegal betting named in FIR

The accused was found to be using user ID’s and passwords on the platform of an online betting application which was found to be installed in his smartphone. The commission agent who facilitated the illegal betting activities has also been named in the FIR. Meanwhile an offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1985 and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, 1987 has been registered against the accused duo at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road. Further investigations were underway.