Mira Bhayander: One held for duping bizman via fake payment screenshot

A 24-year-old man landed into the custody of the cyber cell unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police for his involvement in duping a medicine supplier by using the spoof version of a reputed digital wallet application. The action followed in response to a complaint filed by a Mumbai-based trader who deals in pharmaceuticals.

The complainant came into contact with the accused on the platform of an e-commerce portal where the latter placed an order of injections worth Rs. 17,300. However, the accused who has been identified as-Nitesh Omprakash Singh (24) requested the medicines to be delivered in Mira Road. To cheat the unsuspecting supplier, the accused walked away with the medicines after sending fake screenshots of messages showing that the money was transferred to the specified digital wallet account.

The transaction receipts turned out to be fake and fabricated. A team led by police sub inspector- Prasad Shenolkar under the guidance of DCP (crime)- Dr. Mahesh Patil investigated the matter and apprehended the accused from his rented accommodation in the Gokul Village area of Mira Road. Not ruling out his involvement in more such crimes, the cyber cell has registered an offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act at the Naya Nagar police station against the accused who has been remanded to custody. Further investigations were underway.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 09:37 PM IST