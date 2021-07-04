Mira Bhayander: Nigerian drug mafia makes a comeback; trio held with cocaine worth Rs 25 lakh

After moving to the nearby Nallasopara-Virar belt, anti-social elements of foreign origin who are involved in drug trade and cybercrime have started making a comeback by razing their heads in some residential pockets of Kashimira. In continuation with their crackdown against the notorious drug mafia, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested three men said to be of Nigerian origin who were found to be in possession of drugs worth more than Rs. 25 lakh in Kashimira.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Senior Police Inspector- Jitendra Vankotti under the supervision of DCP ( Crime)- Dr. Mahesh Patil swooped down on two flats in the Mangal Nagar area of Kashimira and apprehended the suspects. Upon searching the flats, the police recovered 100 grams of cocaine along with cannabis (ganja) and bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

The estimated value of cocaine is pegged at Rs. 25 lakh, the IMFL is said to be worth more than Rs. 9,400, police said. While investigations were underway to ascertain the source of drug consignment and soliciting customers, the police are also checking the status of visas and passports of the arrested accused. Notably, once the visa expires, the stay automatically becomes illegal regardless of where you stay in the country.

However, the deportation process remains to be a harrowing task. Police Inspector- Devidas Handore, personnel-Dhanaji Ingle, Pawan Patil, Vishnudev Gharbude and Pratibha Jadhav were part of the raiding team. An offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the trio at the Kashimira police station.