Mira Bhayander: MBVV cops bust gang of serial auto-rickshaw thieves

The crime detection unit of the Navghar police in Bhayandar have arrested seven members of an auto-lifters gang which is said to be involved in a spate of rickshaw thefts in areas including-Bhayandar, Kashimira, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. Alarmed by the sudden rise in cases of auto-rickshaw thefts, the crime detection team led by API Yogesh Kale under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector- Milind Desai scanned footage captured by CCTV cameras and activated their core informer network in and around the region.

Based on a tip-off supported by electronic surveillance, the team apprehended a duo identified as-Ram Shivram Kumar (22) and Surendra Goswami (26)- both auto-drivers staying in Malad. Sustained interrogations led to the arrests of five others including three more auto-drivers- Rishidev Shukla (54), Aksam Khan (42) and Vijay Uttan Wagh alias Ghaati ( 47). The other two identified as-Irshaad Rafatullah Khan (46) and Mohammed Zakir Sayyed (42) worked as a mechanic and scrap dealer respectively.

The arrests were made from Bhayandar, Mumbai and Wai in Satara. The accused auto drivers would keep a watch on auto rickshaws which were parked in unguarded areas and stole them with the help of their accomplices who would either sell the vehicle by fixing bogus number plates or dismantle the spare parts and sell it separately in order for the crime to go unnoticed. The accused also rented out unsold autos to other drivers on shift basis.

While the gang has confessed to their involvement in 11 cases, the Navghar police have recovered 13 auto-rickshaw’s worth Rs. 7.10 lakh from their possession indicating more such crimes committed by them. An offence under sections 379, 420,465,468,411 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused who have been remanded to custody after they were produced in the district sessions court, Thane on Tuesday. Further investigations were underway.