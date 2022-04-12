Mira Bhayander: MBMC’s hawker survey hits hearing roadblock

The implementation of hawkers’ policy in the twin-city is stalled as the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is yet to receive a clarity from the state government’s urban development department (UDD) as to which official is empowered to analyze and decide upon objections and suggestions received by the civic body in response to the survey of hawkers conducted in the twin-city. After scripting history for missing multiple deadlines in completing the survey of hawkers operating in the twin-city, the MBMC had stoked controversy over massive anomalies and bogus entries in the data compiled by a private agency.

A total of 7,645 people had initially submitted their registration forms for enrollment as authorized hawkers. After weeding out invalid entries, the number was reduced to 7,221, out of which 3,098 turned out to be outsiders. The general body gave its nod to the survey in December last year, following which the civic administration published the list and invited objections and suggestions from the general public. The MBMC received a total of 420 objections. However, the hearings were delayed as the rule book fails to give a clear picture about which official should be at the helm of hearings. “ Yes, We have sought direction from the urban development department. Once we get clarity the hearings will be conducted and the process will be fast tracked.” said deputy civic chief- Maruti Gaikwad.

All surveyed street vendors, who clear the scrutiny process, have to be accommodated in the designated vending zones subject to a norm conforming to 2.5 per cent of the population of the ward. The Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act, provides protection of livelihoods rights, social security of street vendors and for regulation of urban street vending in the country.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 07:07 PM IST