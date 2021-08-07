Mira Bhayander: MBMC chief launches 'Walk with the Commissioner' initiative

Toeing the lines of IAS officer-Tukaram Munde’s initiative during his stint as municipal commissioner of Nashik, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) chief- Dilip Dhole has replicated the model by launching the “Walk with the Commissioner” in the twin-city on Friday. The initiative was launched in division four which covers areas including- Ramdev Park, Kanakia and Hatkesh in Mira Road. Accompanied by deputy chief’s and heads of various departments including-encroachment, sanitation, public health, public works, water supply, the municipal commissioner donned the joggers attire and set off on the five kilometer at around 7:30 am on Friday.

During the 4-hour long exercise, the municipal commissioner apart from interacting with morning walkers, took note of unkempt condition of drains, encroachment on pavements, hawker menace, open manholes, broken lids, haphazard parking, unlicensed vending stalls illegal banners, pothole ridden roads, unpicked garbage and issued standing instructions to concerned head of department to resolve the issues at the earliest and ensure that such irregularities and anomalies are not repeated. “This is the best way to get in-depth information about actual ground realities and directly interact with citizens.

The exercise will be held every week in each of the six divisions in the twin-city. “said Dilip Dhole. “If taken up seriously, the walk with the commissioner initiative will not only ensure a civic friendly atmosphere, but also become an appropriate platform for residents to voice their grievances on the exact spot of concern.” Remarked a resident of Ramdev Park. However some citizens termed it as a futile temporary exercise which will soon fizzle out just like other much hyped initiatives launched by the civic administration.