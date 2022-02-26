Mira-Bhayander: Kashimira police bust thieves gang looting people on highway; 6 members held

The crime detection unit of the Kashimira police on Saturday busted a gang of robbers who had created havoc on the highway.

Six members of the gang have been arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the IPC. Alarmed by the sudden rise in cases of robberies on the highway, the crime detection team led by Police Inspector Vijay Pawar under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare and DCP (Zone I) Amit Kale started investigations into the cases. Thanks to a robust informer network supported by an advanced electronic surveillance mechanism, the team rounded up three members of the gang.

After rounds of sustained interrogations, the team not only tracked the remaining three accomplices but also recovered stolen booty worth more than Rs. 1.88 lakh including cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones, laptop, auto-rickshaw and a bike from their possession.

The accused have confessed to their involvement in three robberies so far. However, the police have not ruled out their involvement in more similar crimes on highways of adjoining areas.

The police team comprising API Ranjit Bhamre, police personnel Ganesh Koli, Nilesh Shinde, Jaikumar Rathod, Sudhir Khot and Swapnil Mohile, played a crucial role in apprehending the culprits.

The accused would target people who travelled alone on the highway during the night, police said. Meanwhile, all the accused have been remanded to custody. Further investigations were underway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 08:20 PM IST