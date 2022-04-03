Mira Bhayander: Illegal 'taxis' offering ride-share service to Vapi thrives in Kashimira

Volunteers of the local unit of the Youth Congress in Mira-Bhayandar are up in arms against operators of private vehicles who are illegally ferrying passengers in and out of the twin-city-especially on the Kashimira- Vapi route. Besides cheaper rates, the illegal transport vehicles-mostly Eeco Vans, have an efficient system in place. Not only have they turned the space beneath the under construction bridge near Hotel Fountain in Kashimira into a pick-up point, but are operating the illegal racket in an organized manner.

The Congress has been at loggerheads with traffic personnel for their inaction against the illegal ride-share operators which according to them were not only robbing the livelihood of genuine auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers but had been creating a significant dent in the kitty of the various public transport authorities. “We have been complaining to the police about the illegalities and goondaism by drivers, however if they fail to act we will be left with no other option but to launch a Rasta-Roko agitation.” said Youth Congress leader-Deep Kakde. When contacted Senior Police Inspector (Traffic) - Ramesh Bhame said. “We are regularly taking action against the illegal taxi operators. Around 20 cases have been registered in the past few days. The action will continue.”

Travelling in unauthorized private vehicles not only poses a serious question mark on one’s safety and security, but in case of accidents, compensations will be denied as private car insurance does not cover passengers, unlike commercial yellow board taxis and authorized app-based cab aggregators. Due to the ongoing strike of state transport bus workers, the authorities are forced to treat the private cabbies with kid-gloves so as to ensure that daily commuters are not inconvenienced, sources said.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 06:06 PM IST