Mira Bhayandar: MBMC offers rebates on property tax to early birds and online payers

In a rewarding move for regular property taxpayers, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has geared up to roll-out its much awaited early bird incentive scheme in the twin-city which offers 1 to 2 per cent discounts for those who opt for online tax payment and for paying taxes before time, respectively.

The tax department is updating its system to incorporate the discount mechanism in its software. If the taxpayers clear their dues and the current bill payments along with any arrears by the stated deadline they will still be eligible for the tax rebate.

“We have prepared a proposal after going through rebate models adopted by other civic bodies in the state. The proposal will be tabled before the upcoming general body for a final nod. The early bird and online incentive scheme will encourage timely payments and benefit the civic body,” said deputy municipal commissioner Sanjay Shinde.

One of the major revenue generators for the MBMC, property tax collections amounting to Rs 244 crore has been projected for the current fiscal. However, despite fast-tracking the billing process and launching an amnesty scheme, the tax department managed to mop up just Rs.161 crore out of which nearly Rs. 50 crore was received via digital payments till March 31.

Notably, there has been a surge in collections through digital modes of payments including links on the municipal website and mobile application facilitated by the civic administration. As per statistics, the assessed number of properties in the twin-city is currently pegged at around 3,68,501 including 63,498 commercial and 3,05,003 residential units.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 05:27 PM IST