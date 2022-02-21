Mira Bhayander: Alleging step-motherly treatment, hoteliers seek time extension till 1:30 am

In a rather peculiar situation, restaurant and bars located in the twin-city close down at 10 pm, following which tipplers and party animals just cross over the borderline from Kashimira to Dahisar (Mumbai) in less than two minutes where a host of watering holes lined up on the highway are all decked up to welcome and serve them till 1:30 am.

While Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai in its order dated 1, February-2022 has allowed restaurants to remain open as per the normal timings before the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, establishments in the twin-city which borders Mumbai, Thane and Palghar have been ordered to wind up their operations before 10 pm. Stung by the step-motherly treatment local hotel associations have sought similar extensions in par with their neighbouring counterparts. “The hotel industry is one of the worst hit due to the pandemic. Now that the situation is almost normal and vaccination targets are upto the mark, why are we being given a step motherly treatment.” questions Santosh Puthran of Kashimra Hospitality and Entertainment Association.

“Yet to recover from the huge losses we have incurred due to the lockdowns and subsequent curbs, we are fully aware of the Covid appropriate behavior. Our staff is vaccinated and we are following all the guidelines and protocols. Still we are deprived of normal working hours." said hotelier- Mohan Shetty.

While the overall vaccination coverage (including 15 to 18 years) has already crossed 87% and 76 % for the first and second dose respectively, the number of active Covid cases is down to just 43. However, the district administration is still toeing cautiously while monitoring the situation and waiting to take a decision at an appropriate time.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 08:24 PM IST