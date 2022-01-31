Mira Bhayander: Alarmed by thefts, Uttan villagers plan night vigils to secure own safety

Alarmed by a series of house breaking and mobile theft cases, villagers living in the coastal belt of Uttan near Bhayandar are planning to take care of their own security instead of completely relying on the policing machinery. In the last few days, house breaking cases have become a regular affair in the quaint fishing villages. To protect themselves from the horror of thieves striking at will in the middle of the night, the villagers are planning to form groups comprising the youth-especially from local cricket and football clubs to maintain night vigilance in two shifts across main roads and by-lanes of settlements.

“The number of thefts have witnessed a rise since the past fortnight. Villagers are gripped by fear. I have officially written to police officials to intensify vigilance. People are considering the idea of patrolling their neighborhood by forming night vigil squads. However, such a decision can be taken only after informing and consulting the police department.” said municipal corporator- Sharmila Bagaji.

When contacted, police inspector- Prashant Langi who heads the Uttan coastal police station said, “We have already arrested a member of the thief’s gang, others will be behind the bars soon as CCTV cameras have captured the images. Talks were on with seniors to rope in local volunteers to assist the night patrolling teams to enhance vigilance.” While a few theft related incidents reach the police station, the ones which are petty in nature mostly go unreported, sources said. "However, be it big or petty. Robbers breaking into a house is itself a frightening thought.” said a villager. “I have followed up with the concerned police station and divisional officers. Safety and security of all citizens is our priority. Needed steps will be taken.” said a senior police officer.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:47 PM IST