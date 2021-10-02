Mira Bhayander: After firing at officer, MBMC tightens security at headquarters and other civic offices across twin-city

Security at the headquarters of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Bhayandar (west) and other civic offices across the twin-city has been tightened in the wake of failed murder bid on the civic body’s executive engineer- Deepak Khambit on Wednesday evening. Khambit is attached to MBMC's Public Works Department(PWD) which plays a crucial role in the all round development of the twin-city.

The decision followed after leader of house- Prashant Dalvi condemned the incident while raising concerns on the safety and security of civic personnel in the monthly general body meeting held through video conferencing on Friday. Other municipal corporators cutting across party lines echoed similar concerns, prompting municipal commissioner- Dilip Dhole to announce a series of measures to enhance security like installation of metal detectors and other gadgets , bodyguards for officials on sensitive duties, providing more police and security personnel during demolition drives.

“The brazen daylight shootout at one of MBMC’s senior officers has sent shockwaves amongst civic personnel. Metal detectors had been installed at the main administrative building which houses all senior officers and officer bearers including commissioner and mayor, but they mysteriously disappeared. Anybody can walk-in with a firearm.

The civic administration should immediately review the security system and do the needful to ensure foolproof protection.” said Dalvi. Two bike-borne assailants had opened fire at Deepak Khambit’s official car near Sanjay Gandhi National Park as he was on the way to his residence in Borivali at around 6:10 pm on Wednesday. The engineer and his driver were fortunate to escape without injuries. On Thursday, the municipal employees had observed a stop-work agitation to register their protest against the attack. While investigations were underway, the police are yet to make any breakthrough in the case.

