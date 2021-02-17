Mira Bhayander: 4 kg ganja seized from auto, 1 held

A team from the crime branch (unit I) of the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate arrested a 37-year-old drug peddler who was found to be in possession of four kilograms of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs.60,000 and cash amounting more than Rs.19,000 in Kashimira. A patrolling unit led by Police Inspector- Jitendra Vankoti spotted a suspicious looking man who was seated in an auto-rickshaw parked near the Delta Garden area of Kashimira on Tuesday evening.

Upon spotting the approaching police jeep, the suspect tried to flee but was caught by the cops after a hot chase. The accused who is a resident of Mogra village in Jogeshwari was found to be in possession of a gunny bag stashed with ganja. The cash which was recovered from his possession is believed to be the proceeds of the sold drug consignment.