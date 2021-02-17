Mira Bhayander: 4 kg ganja seized from auto, 1 held

A team from the crime branch (unit I) of the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate arrested a 37-year-old drug peddler who was found to be in possession of four kilograms of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs.60,000 and cash amounting more than Rs.19,000 in Kashimira. A patrolling unit led by Police Inspector- Jitendra Vankoti spotted a suspicious looking man who was seated in an auto-rickshaw parked near the Delta Garden area of Kashimira on Tuesday evening.
Upon spotting the approaching police jeep, the suspect tried to flee but was caught by the cops after a hot chase. The accused who is a resident of Mogra village in Jogeshwari was found to be in possession of a gunny bag stashed with ganja. The cash which was recovered from his possession is believed to be the proceeds of the sold drug consignment.
The police also impounded the auto-rickshaw and booked the accused under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Investigations were underway to ascertain the source and destination of the contraband, police said.