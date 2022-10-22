Mira-Bhayander: 1,119 disabled persons benefit from MBMC’s pension scheme

e-Paper Get App
As per standing instructions from the municipal commissioner and administrator Dilip Dhole, the funds were released ahead of festivities of Diwali this year

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 05:43 PM IST
In June last year, MBMC chief Dilip Dhole (holding bouquet), in a touching gesture, drove his chauffeur home on the latter's retirement day (Representative Image) | File
Mira-Bhayander: The social welfare development department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has given a Diwali gift to around 1,119 physically challenged and people with other disabilities by handing over their rightful pensions ahead of time for the current fiscal.

As per standing instructions from the municipal commissioner and administrator Dilip Dhole, the funds were released ahead of festivities of Diwali this year.

As per the pension structure -- 437 people having 40% to 70% of disability were eligible for payment amounting to Rs.10,000.

Similarly, 365 people having 71% to 95% disability and 317 who suffer more than 95 percent disability were given Rs.13,000 and Rs.15,000 per person, respectively.

“Apart from financial support, we under the aegis of the social welfare department are trying our best to extend a helping hand in the best possible way. It is necessary that these people must be provided the support that they need to live a better life,” said Dhole.

The MBMC had implemented the pension scheme in 2019.

