Mira Bhayandar: Woman lured into sex trade after being promised job in Oman

Mira Bhayandar: A case of trafficking has been registered against unidentified agents by the Kashimira police for luring a 43-year-old woman on the pretext of placing her as a domestic help in Oman and forcing her into the sex trade.

As per reports from Mid Day, the Mira Road woman, who used to be a casting agent for junior artists in Hindi films, had paid ₹ 3 lakh to an agent.

The victim met with the agent in Andheri in June 2022 after getting in touch through Justdial.

Promised job as housemaid

They promised her a job in Oman as a housemaid with a monthly salary of ₹ 25,000, which she initially refused.

She later accepted a job in Muscat after they offered her better terms, and she left India on July 26.

When she arrived in Muscat, a man, who was in his twenties met her at the airport and drove her to an Omani resident's bungalow. She was taken to an office later that day, where she met other women, most of whom were from India, Malaysia, and Bangladesh.

The women told her that they had been brought there to be prostituted.

The woman then contacted her agents and also sent messages on social media, but they did not respond. When she protested against the handlers in the office, they assaulted her.

Woman escapes captors

She eventually made contact with an acquanitance in Muscat, who helped her escape paying her captors ₹ 1.6 lakh. Her rescuers contacted her family, and she was reunited with them on August 2. She filed a police complaint against the agents at the Kashimira police station on August 23.

Following a preliminary investigation, the police filed a complaint against the anonymous agents on Tuesday under Indian Criminal Code Sections 370 (trafficking), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention).

