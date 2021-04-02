Mira Bhayandar: Water crisis heats up political temperatures; BJP leaders led by Dy. Mayor set to launch agitation

An acute shortage of water in most parts of the twin-city is heating up the political arena in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

However, this time around it is not the opposition parties but the BJP rulers who are up in arms. They have threatened to launch an agitation to register their protest against the inaction and step-motherly treatment by the Sena-led state government authorities which were responsible for the acute water crisis in the twin-city.

BJP leaders including deputy mayor- Hasmukh Gehlot, house leader- Prashant Dalvi and former standing committee chairperson- Dhruvkishor Patil held a conference in the press room located in the main administrative building of the civic body on Thursday. The leaders informed that they had given a ten-day ultimatum to the administration for resolving the issue failing which the BJP will launch a protest agitation from 12 April onwards.

As against the requirement of over 225 MLD, the twin-city has an allotted supply of 211 MLD provided jointly by the MIDC (125 MLD) and STEM (86 MLD) water supply authority. However, the actual supply hovers below 180 MLD owing to a 24-hour supply suspension every fortnight which has been imposed in the Thane district.