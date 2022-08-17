Mira Bhayandar: Waiter who stole mobile phones of his co-workers held from Punjab

Photo: Representative Image

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested the 22-year-old man working at an eatery in the Kanakia area of Mira Road who had fled after stealing the mobile phones of his co-workers last month.

The accused, who has been identified as-Rajesh Kumar Rajkumar Thakur (22), was arrested from a sweetmeat and confectionary restaurant in Sirhind city located in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab.

Thakur had fled with three mobile phones from the staff quarters of the restaurant in Mira Road on July 17.

Based on electronic surveillance, a crime detection team led by Police Sub Inspector Kiran Vanjari under the supervision of senior police inspector Vijay Singh Baghal arrested Thakur and brought him back to Mira Road on Tuesday.

The police team also recovered four stolen mobile phones from his possession. An offence under section 380 of the IPC has been registered against the accused who has been remanded to custody.

The police team is verifying the background of the accused to ascertain his involvement in more such crimes.