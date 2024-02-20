Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Tops State Chart In Quick Response On Dial 112

Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police | FPJ

Mumbai, February 20: The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has bagged the top spot in the state in terms of quick response time to the calls received in the month of January from Dial 112- an emergency response support system which was launched in September, 2021. The 17 police stations which fall under the jurisdiction of the MBVV Commissionerate, collectively clocked an average response time of 2 minutes and 37 seconds for closing each of the 6,991 calls.

The Tulinj, Valiv and Nallasopara police stations clinched the top three spots by clocking averages- 2.22 mins (529 calls), 2.24 minutes (608 calls) and 2.32 minutes (352 calls) respectively in December, 2023 but repeated the feat in January, this year. Senior police inspector – Vijaysinh Bagal was felicitated by MBVV chief- Madhukar Pandey for the achievement on Saturday.

While other police stations clocked a similar average their Virar and Uttan counterparts lagged far behind with 4.14 minutes (603 calls) and 4.35 minutes (38 calls) respectively. From information regarding accidents, scuffles and domestic violence to missing children and even suicide bids, the personnel across 17 police stations have been receiving an average of 157 distress calls on Dial 112 every day.

This is evident by the fact that the MBVV police has received a total of 57,580 calls in 12 months between 1 January, 2023 to 31, December, 2023 clocking an average response time of 3.25 minutes. “Our thrust remains on reaching out to people almost immediately after receiving calls and providing help in any kind of distress situation.” said DCP (headquarters)- Jayant Bajbale.

Under the emergency 112 service, every call dialled gets connected to the integrated command centres and forwarded to the nearest on duty beat marshal. The response time is calculated from the time of receiving a call from 112 to the time of closing the call by following the standard operating procedure.

Timely Help:

The quick response by the MBVV police personnel to Dial 112 has managed to help hundreds of people in distress. Attending one recent call, the police managed to trace a child hours after he went missing from his tenement in the Achole area. Earlier the police had reached the spot-on time and rescued a man who had attempted to end his life by jumping from an apartment on the 16th floor of a high rise in Kashimira.