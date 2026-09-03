 Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Hold Meeting To Ensure Safe Dahi Handi & Ganeshotsav Celebrations
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Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Hold Meeting To Ensure Safe Dahi Handi & Ganeshotsav Celebrations

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate held a public meeting to discuss security and law-and-order arrangements for the upcoming Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav celebrations. Officials, public representatives and festival organisers discussed traffic management, immersion arrangements, CCTV monitoring, sound restrictions, street lighting and other measures.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, September 03, 2026, 11:19 PM IST
Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Hold Meeting To Ensure Safe Dahi Handi & Ganeshotsav Celebrations
Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Hold Meeting To Ensure Safe Dahi Handi & Ganeshotsav Celebrations | X

Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar: The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate organised a public meeting today to discuss security and law-and-order arrangements for the upcoming Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Police Commissioner Nikhet Kaushik, Palghar District MP Hemant Savara, Nalasopara MLA Rajan Naik, Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit, Municipal Corporation Mayor Ajiv Patil, Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj B.P., House Leader Praful Sane, Leader of Opposition Manoj Patil, along with several corporators and hundreds of office-bearers and volunteers from Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav mandals, attended the meeting.

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Festival security arrangements discussed

The meeting primarily focused on law and order, public safety and arrangements for the two major festivals, along with a question-and-answer session with citizens.

Several key issues were discussed, including street lighting, poor road conditions, arrangements at artificial and natural immersion ponds, traffic management and route diversions, crowds caused by public bhandaras, DJ sound and decibel-level regulations, and the installation of CCTV cameras for close monitoring of activities during the celebrations.

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Coordination for peaceful celebrations

Authorities and citizens also discussed measures to ensure that devotees and residents do not face inconvenience during the upcoming festivities.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on better coordination between the police, municipal authorities, festival organisers and citizens to ensure safe, peaceful and well-managed Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav celebrations.

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