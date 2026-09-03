Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Hold Meeting To Ensure Safe Dahi Handi & Ganeshotsav Celebrations | X

Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar: The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate organised a public meeting today to discuss security and law-and-order arrangements for the upcoming Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Police Commissioner Nikhet Kaushik, Palghar District MP Hemant Savara, Nalasopara MLA Rajan Naik, Vasai MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit, Municipal Corporation Mayor Ajiv Patil, Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj B.P., House Leader Praful Sane, Leader of Opposition Manoj Patil, along with several corporators and hundreds of office-bearers and volunteers from Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav mandals, attended the meeting.

🚨 Vasai-Virar is gearing up for Dahi Handi & Ganeshotsav 2026!



Around 825 Dahi Handi mandals and 36,000+ public & private Ganesh celebrations are expected across the city.



Police and civic authorities are stepping up preparations for security, traffic management, road repairs,… pic.twitter.com/NezShrmmL3 — Vasai Virar (@vasaivirarinfra) September 3, 2026

Festival security arrangements discussed

The meeting primarily focused on law and order, public safety and arrangements for the two major festivals, along with a question-and-answer session with citizens.

Several key issues were discussed, including street lighting, poor road conditions, arrangements at artificial and natural immersion ponds, traffic management and route diversions, crowds caused by public bhandaras, DJ sound and decibel-level regulations, and the installation of CCTV cameras for close monitoring of activities during the celebrations.

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Coordination for peaceful celebrations

Authorities and citizens also discussed measures to ensure that devotees and residents do not face inconvenience during the upcoming festivities.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on better coordination between the police, municipal authorities, festival organisers and citizens to ensure safe, peaceful and well-managed Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav celebrations.

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