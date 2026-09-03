Mumbai Congress Corporators To Inspect BMC Schools, Review Infrastructure & Education Quality | Representational Image

Mumbai: Congress corporators will visit BMC schools across Mumbai to inspect ground-level conditions, education quality, facilities to students, education environment, school infrastructure, etc. Congress' group leader Ashraf Azmi on Thursday wrote to Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajakta Verma requesting to facilitate the inspection visits.

This comes amid Cockroach Janata Party's ongoing nationwide 'school thik karo' campaign and a day after the announcement by the Maharashtra government of the 'chala shalet jauya' (let's go to school) campaign.

It was on Tuesday that Maharashtra's School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse announced a statewide campaign to improve cleanliness, drinking water facilities, quality education and student-centric environments in schools.

Inspection of BMC schools planned

"I have therefore requested the AMC to issue necessary directions to the Education Department, concerned officers, school heads, principals and in-charge officials to remain prepared for these visits, provide the relevant information and records, and extend full cooperation to the visiting corporators.

As elected representatives, it is our responsibility to assess the ground reality in our municipal schools and ensure that students are receiving the facilities and quality education they are entitled to," Azmi said.

The group leader added that during these visits, the Congress corporators will examine the condition of school buildings and classrooms, desks and benches, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, safety and other basic infrastructure.

They will also review teacher availability, vacant posts, teacher-student ratio and the quality of education and teaching-learning environment.

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Review of student facilities

The inspection will further cover the availability and distribution of textbooks, uniforms, educational materials and other facilities provided to students, along with libraries, laboratories, digital facilities, sports infrastructure and various educational programmes and projects being implemented in the schools.

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