 Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Arrests 34-Year-Old Man For Raping Facebook Contact Under Pretext Of Marriage
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo | File

The central crime branch unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police in association with their Mumbai counterparts have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly raped a woman he met through Facebook. The woman had registered a complaint against the accused at the Juhu police station on September 12, revealing about her ordeal.

The accused identified as Ashish Ramchandra Shukla had come into contact with the victim on Facebook. Under the pretext of marriage, the accused sexually exploited her on multiple occasions between July 2022 and September 2023. However, Shukla who also threatened her with dire consequences had remained untraceable and continued to change his locations to dodge the police after committing the crime.

Shukla was hiding in Mira-Bhayandar

Police Inspector Pramod Kamble, who is attached to the Juhu police station, recently got information that Shukla was holed up somewhere in the Mira-Bhayandar region and sought the help of MBVV’s crime detection unit to track Shukla. Based on technical surveillance, a team led by Police Inspector Rahul Rakh and personnel from the Mumbai police nabbed Shukla from the Hatkesh area of Kashimira.

Accused Shukla who is a resident of the Sunder Baug in the Asalfa locality of Ghatkopar has been booked under the sections of the IPC including 376 (2) (n) for repeatedly committing rape on the pretext of marriage and 506 for criminal intimidation. The offence is punishable with jail for a term not less than ten years, but which may extend to life imprisonment. The accused was handed over to the Juhu police for further investigations.

article-image
