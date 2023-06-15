Mira-Bhayandar: Unidentified Youth's Body Found In Nullah In Kashimira; Police Rule Out Foul Play

Twitter

Mira-Bhayandar: A body of an unidentified youth was found in a nullah near Hotel Western in the Dachkulpada area of Kashimira in Mira Road East on Thursday afternoon.

Following information from locals about the body floating in the nullah, the police immediately reached the spot and fished out the body.

The youth aged between 20 to 25 years can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and half pants in pictures posted on Twitter.

Based on an eyewitness testimony who said that the youth lost balance while urinating and fell into the nullah, police have ruled out the possibility of any foul play.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, and the police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Any information which could help police identify the youth can be shared with PSI- Suraj Jagtap attached to the Kashimira police station on 9834489227.

