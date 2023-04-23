Mira-Bhayandar: Twin-city to fast catch up with hi-tech MMR |

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis laid foundation stones and inaugurated a slew of completed developmental projects mooted by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on the virtue of concepts and development funds provided by legislator- Geeta Jain on Friday.

Various developmental projects were inaugurated by DCM Devendra Fadnavis

The inaugurations included the Sant Ravidas Maharaj garden under a flyover bridge in Kashimira, an Urdu medium school building in Mira Gaon, command and control centre to monitor CCTV cameras and veterinary clinic in Bhayandar.

After the inaugural ceremonies, the Deputy CM proceeded to MBMC’s Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar auditorium from where he remotely laid the foundation stone for the proposed projects of Mahavir Bhawan in Bhayandar and a full-fledged hospital building which will also facilitate cancer treatment facilities in the Sai Baba Nagar area of Mira Road.

Fadnavis assures full government support for developmental works

“Unlike, in the erstwhile state government which red flagged crucial projects, our government is committed and focussed on accelerating the development of the twin-city, which is witnessing a rapid rise in population every year,” said Fadnavis, while assuring full government support and promising a flow of funds for timely completion of projects, augmentation of water supply and addition of 50 more electric buses to the civic body’s existing fleet.

Jain, meanwhile, sought the shifting of the Dahisar toll plaza which has become a cause of concern due to traffic congestion leading to waste of fuel and heavy pollution in the densely populated areas in the vicinity.