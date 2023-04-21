Mira-Bhayandar civic body bags state govt’s award for record tax recovery

Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis handing over a certificate of appreciation to municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole. |

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has bagged an award from the state government for setting a new high towards collection of property tax from citizens and for significantly trimming the administrative expenses of the civic body for the 2022-2023 fiscal.

CM, DCM hand over the award

Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis handed over a certificate of appreciation to municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole at a function held in Mumbai on occasion of Urban Development Department Day on 20, April.

The MBMC had managed to recover a little over ₹181.52 crore till 31, March, clocking 89 percent recovery of the total amount billed by the civic body. Last year the collections were limited to ₹150 crore, registering an increase of more than 20 percent. A cursory glance at the collection figures showed a significant surge in through digital modes of payments including links on the municipal website and mobile application facilitated by the civic administration. This year, more than ₹665.27 crore was received from 1,25,697 taxpayers via digital payments. While 91,560 people collectively paid ₹75.21 crore by cheques, 92,898 opted to pay cash.

Worked dedicatedly despite limited manpower: MBMC commissioner

Thanking officials, on-field personnel and citizens who dutifully paid their taxes which helps in accelerating the all-round development of the twin-city, Dhole said, “Despite limited manpower our entire team dedicatedly worked to achieve this target. I am thankful to the chief minister and deputy chief minister for recognising the efforts.” The revised collection in the civic body’s budget hovered above ₹186 crore. In addition to this the tax department aims to mop arrears amounting more than ₹5.12 crore by auctioning nearly 291 properties of tax defaulters which were sealed during the recovery drive.

