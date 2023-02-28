Mira Bhayandar: Trying to recharge FASTag, doctor loses ₹99,000 |

Mira Bhayandar: Cybercrooks are now using FASTag as a tool to commit online frauds. A 34-year-old doctor working with a reputed hospital in Mira Road became the latest target after he was duped of Rs.99,000 after he tried to recharge his FASTag account by calling the helpline number of a bank available on an online search engine.

Man duped with malicious link

The complainant was travelling to Mumbai in his car when he realised that his FASTag balance was low to pay for the toll. He tried searching for the helpline number on the search engine and called up the number which was listed as a helpline to facilitate online recharge via a banking platform. Under the guise of getting the Know Your Customer (KYC) process done, the person posing as a representative sent a malicious link. The complainant forwarded the link to a specified number but was shocked to learn that Rs.99,000 had been fraudulently siphoned-off from his bank account.

Offence registered by police

An electronic toll collection system, operated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the FASTag is an online mechanism for which radio frequency identification (RFID) stickers are affixed on windscreen of vehicles enabling prepaid recharges for toll collection across the country. Meanwhile an offence under section 420 of the IPC for cheating and a case of cyber fraud was registered under sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act at Navghar police station in Bhayandar against the cyber crooks. Further investigations were underway.

Mumbai police Cyber Crime cell cautions citizens

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of Mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank/platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts. “People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime, Balsingh Rajput.

10 Tips to avoid online banking fraud | FPJ