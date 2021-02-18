Mira Bhayandar: Truck cleaner killed in road rage, bus driver held

A road rage incident involving the drivers of a delivery truck and luxury bus claimed the life of a 36-year-old cleaner. The driver of the truck who has been identified as Sandip Lal Bahadur Yadav (26) has been arrested and booked by the Kashimira police under section 302 of the IPC.

The shocking incident has been reported from the Ghodbunder Road area of Kashimira on Saturday. Both the vehicles were travelling towards the direction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway.

According to the police, the trouble started after the truck came dangerously close to the luxury bus at a traffic signal near Suraj Water Park, prompting the cleaner Deshmukh Sharaanpa Karbunde (36) who was standing on the footboard to shout at the truck driver.

Both, the truck driver and the cleaner not only got involved in a round of verbal abuses from the moving vehicles but they also threw bottles of water at each other while overtaking each other. The bus driver who was first to cross the toll plaza stopped the vehicle, as the cleaner stormed out to stop the truck, apparently to fight with its driver.

However, the driver accelerated the speed and knocked down the Karbunde. A profusely bleeding Karbunde was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. “While the luxury bus was empty and headed to Borivali from Dombivali for some repair works, the truck was a vegetable delivery truck which was travelling to Gujarat from Vashi. The truck driver has been arrested and booked for murder,” confirmed Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare. The truck has been impounded as further investigations were underway, police said