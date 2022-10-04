Mira Bhayandar: Three held for brewing deadly toddy

Photo: Representative Image

On Monday night, the Navghar police in Bhayandar arrested three people for brewing and selling a deadly cocktail of chemicals in the name of toddy.

According to the police, a night patrolling team spotted some suspicious movement near a shed in the Goddev junction area of Bhayandar (east) at around 11 pm. After keeping a close watch, the team led by assistant police inspector Tukaram Sakunde raided the shed and found toddy being served to patrons.

While the patrons managed to flee the spot by taking advantage of the night, the police took three people, including the seller identified as-Rajesh Laxman Jogin (55), into custody.

During investigations, Jogin revealed that his two accomplices, namely Venkatswami Rajiyer Rapelli (46) and Ravindra Mallaya Ponam (46), helped him brew the chemical-laced toddy. Rapelli and Ponam are natives of remote villages in Jagtial district of Telangana.

Upon raiding, the police seized 105 litres of spurious toddy, sugar, toxic chemicals and other raw ingredients from the possession of the accused, who have been booked under sections 65 (e) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949 for selling intoxicants and 65 (f) for using, keeping possessing any materials, still utensils, implements or apparatus for the purpose of manufacturing any intoxicant.

It is suspected that several others are a part of the supply chain involving chemical suppliers, middlemen, brewers and sellers. The Navghar police are conducting further investigations into the case.

Read Also APPSC paper leak: Three more arrested in Arunachal by special cell