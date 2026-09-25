Mira-Bhayandar: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Cites Audio Clips Alleging 10 Per Cent Stake, Shop Demand By BJP MLA Narendra Mehta

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik raises allegations concerning a developer’s complaints against BJP MLA Narendra Mehta in Mira-Bhayandar | File Photo

Mira-Bhayandar, September 24, 2026: Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik has leaked audio recordings exposing MLA Narendra Mehta demanding a 10 per cent partnership and a shop from a developer who is a BJP worker in Bhayandar, while his brother Vinod Mehta – husband of Mayor Dimple Mehta – demanded a terrace flat. The revelation has created a major political stir.

On Thursday, Sarnaik visited the Town Planning office of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to address five complaints filed against Mehta and his Seven Eleven company. Municipal Commissioner Radhabinod Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Chavan, along with several other municipal and police officers, were present.

Audio Recordings Emerge

Upon seeing Devaram Mandora, a BJP worker and developer, arrive at the office, Sarnaik questioned him in front of everyone about the alleged demands made by Mehta and his brother, revealing the existence of call recordings.

Mandora has redeveloped an old building on BP Road in Bhayandar East. Following its completion, he applied for an Occupancy Certificate (OC). However, he alleged that despite fulfilling all legal requirements, the civic body withheld the OC because Mehta and the Mayor allegedly submitted a written letter directing the administration not to issue it.

Minister Directs Immediate Action

Sarnaik termed the intimidation and harassment faced by the developer at the hands of the Navghar police as “serious”. He pointed out that despite a written complaint, the police failed to register a case. The minister directed the civic chief and the DCP to initiate immediate legal action, register a case, and issue the OC in 7 days.

Sarnaik also announced a high-level inquiry into the alleged nexus operating under the pressure of Mehta within the Town Planning and Legal departments of Mira Bhayandar, as well as the alleged suspicious transactions involving Seven Eleven.

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Questions Over Construction Approvals

Sarnaik asked, “Despite explicit stay orders from the Bombay High Court, under what legal authority did the civic body give a green signal to these constructions?”

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