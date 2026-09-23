Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik Denies Caste-Based Angle In IIT Bombay Student Death Case Days After Parents Allege Harassment| VIDEO

Mumbai: Minister Pratab Sarnaik Denies Caste-Based Angle In IIT Bombay Student Death Case Days After Parents Allege Harassment |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday rejected allegations of a caste angle in the death of 22-year-old IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, saying the matter was under investigation and the facts would emerge soon.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Sarnaik said, "The student's father has filed a complaint. The student was from Vidarbha, and some political people are trying to give the incident a caste angle, which is wrong."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Pratap Sarnaik, speaking about a student’s suicide at IIT Bombay, says, “The student’s father has filed a complaint. The student was from Vidarbha, and some political people are trying to give the incident a caste angle, which is wrong. Such things… pic.twitter.com/fbBIAYtuWd — IANS (@ians_india) September 22, 2026

Sarnaik said bringing caste into the field of education was wrong and reiterated that the matter was being investigated.

Father alleges caste-based harassment

His remarks came after Wakode's father reportedly alleged that his son had faced caste-based harassment.

Wakode, a second-year BTech student in IIT Bombay's Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room on the Powai campus on Sep 18.

According to reports, Wakode had allegedly been caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination hours before his death.

Read Also IIT Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla Sent On Leave Amid Sahil Wakode's Death Probe

Crime Branch investigates case

The circumstances surrounding Wakode's death remain under investigation. The case has recently been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay professor Suryanarayana Doolla has reportedly been sent on a week-long leave amid continuing student protests over Wakode's death. The development came days after he was suspended from his deanship role at the institute. However, faculty members reportedly maintained that Doolla had not been suspended from his teaching position.

Mid-semester examinations to resume

IIT Bombay has also released a revised timetable for the mid-semester examinations, which had been cancelled following Wakode's death. The announcement signals the resumption of academic activity even as student protests continue.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/