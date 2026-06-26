Mira-Bhayandar Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Dies After Car Airbag Allegedly Deploys Unexpectedly; Probe Underway

Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old motorist after a car airbag allegedly deployed unexpectedly in Mira-Bhayandar | AI Generated Representational Image

Mira-Bhayandar, June 25: A shocking incident has come to light in the Pleasant Park area, where a 25-year-old man lost his life after a car's airbag allegedly deployed unexpectedly.

The deceased has been identified as Mohit Soni (25). The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality.

Police Probe Incident

According to preliminary information, the airbag allegedly deployed unexpectedly while Mohit was driving the car. The sudden impact caused a severe neck injury. As his condition rapidly deteriorated, he was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama.

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Technical Fault Under Investigation

The police are investigating the exact cause of Mohit Soni’s death. They are looking into why the car's airbag allegedly deployed unexpectedly and whether a technical malfunction triggered the incident.

Further investigation will be carried out based on the medical report, technical inspection and other evidence collected. More details are awaited.

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