Mira-Bhayandar: Car Crashes On Divider In Mira Road After Driver Allegedly Loses Control While Descending From Elevated Bridge

Mira-Bhayandar: A serious accident was reported in the early hours of Wednesday, after a car crashed near the Silver Park area in Mira Road at around 3 am on April 8. While there is no official confirmation on injuries or casualties so far, visuals circulating online indicate a high-impact collision.

According to a post shared by ‘dcn_mumbai’, the accident occurred when the driver of a black Honda allegedly lost control while descending from an elevated bridge. The vehicle is seen lodged partially on a road divider, with the rear portion completely damaged. The force of the crash appears to have been concentrated at the back, while the upper section of the car, including the windows and windshield, remains largely intact.

The visuals have since gone viral, drawing attention to the condition of the vehicle and raising concerns about overspeeding and control on elevated roads during low-traffic hours. The exact cause of the accident, however, is yet to be officially confirmed by authorities.

Accident Near School Leaves 7-Year-Old Girl Dead

This incident comes to light a day after a dumper truck ran over a seven-year-old girl in Kandivali west. The deceased has been identified as Rutika Chauhan. The police have arrested the dumper driver, Pappu Patel, 45.

According to the police, the accident occurred near Oscar Hospital, located at Charkop Naka, between 12:30 pm and 1 pm. The girl was a student of a BMC school situated behind the hospital.

She was on her way to school when, while crossing the road alone, the dumper allegedly ran over her, crushing her head, resulting in her death on the spot. She came under the rear wheel of the vehicle. Eyewitnesses said the impact was severe and devastating, leaving bystanders in shock and disbelief.

Local residents rushed to the spot and alerted the police. The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Later, the body was sent to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West for post-mortem.

The Charkop police have registered a case against the dumper driver under Sections 106(2) (causing death by negligence) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been arrested.

With multiple incidents being reported in quick succession, questions are once again being raised about road safety, enforcement, and the need for stricter monitoring, especially during late-night and early-morning hours.

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