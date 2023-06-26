Mira-Bhayandar: Traffic Hit As Container Topples On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway In Kashimira

Representative Image |

Mira-Bhayandar: Traffic movement on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Ghodbunder was affected for nearly eight hours after a container truck carrying bundles of thread toppled at around 4am on Monday.

The mishap was reported when the truck heading towards Surat toppled in the middle of the road near the Sagnai Temple junction in Kashimira. Traffic movement towards Thane and Vasai was severely affected as the entire road remained chock-a-block with vehicles till Dahisar toll plaza. The container truck was finally lifted by traffic police personnel with the help of cranes and pushed aside at around 12:15pm clearing the road traffic for regular movement.