Mira-Bhayandar: Three Brothers Arrested For Brutal Mangrove Murder After Charred Body Found; Accidental Death Case Converted To Murder

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​Mira-Bhayandar: The Navghar Police have successfully cracked a complex and gruesome murder mystery following the discovery of a charred and decomposed body in a mangrove thicket. Investigators have not only identified the victim but have also arrested three biological brothers who allegedly conspired to orchestrate the brutal killing. What was initially registered as an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has now been formally converted into a murder case.

Body discovery

​The shocking incident came to light on June 5, 2026, at around 6:00 PM. The Navghar Police received a tip-off regarding a body lying in the mangrove forest opposite the Sachin Tendulkar Ground in Bhayandar East.

​A police team, accompanied by a forensic unit, rushed to the spot. Deep inside the thickets, they discovered a severely burnt and highly decomposed corpse. Given the advanced state of decay, authorities initially estimated the deceased to be between 30 and 40 years old.

Initial challenges

​Since no identification documents, belongings, or mobile phones were found near the scene, identifying the victim posed an immediate challenge. Following a formal spot assessment (panchnama), the body was dispatched to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Initially, under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), an ADR was filed. However, through subsequent technical data analysis and local intelligence, the police unravelled the dark plot.

​Missing Report Leads to Identification

​To establish the victim's identity, the Navghar Police scrutinized recent missing person logs from nearby jurisdictions. They found that a missing complaint had been filed on June 1, 2026, involving a 25-year-old youth.

​Through cyber analysis and physical verification with the family, the deceased was conclusively identified as Gaurav Vijayprakash Badsar (25), who had been missing for five days. Realizing the gravity of the foul play, the police immediately registered a case of murder and accelerated their probe.

Digital evidence

​Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Mukund Yadav, Police Inspector Dattatray Dhume (Crime Branch), and Police Inspector Trupti Deshmukh (Administration), the Crime Detection Branch initiated a specialized operation. The team meticulously combed through localized mobile tower data (cyber data) and analyzed footage from multiple CCTV networks monitoring the surrounding access roads. These digital footprints led to the detention of a few prime suspects.

​Upon sustained interrogation, the suspects buckled and confessed to the crime. The police subsequently arrested three real brothers.

Murder plot execution

​The investigation revealed that the accused brothers harbored an old enmity against Vijayprakash Badsar over monetary disputes and ongoing personal altercations. Following a fresh dispute a few days prior, the trio hatched a plot to eliminate him.

​On the night of the incident, the brothers intercepted Vijayprakash according to their pre-arranged plan and invited him to drink alcohol with them. Once Vijayprakash was heavily intoxicated, they lured him into the isolated stretch of the mangroves. There, they repeatedly stabbed him with a knife, killing him on the spot.

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​In an attempt to destroy all evidence, the brothers attempted to burn the corpse. However, when the body failed to burn completely, panic ensued. The perpetrators abandoned the partially charred remains in the bushes and fled the scene.

​The breakthrough was achieved through a seamless blend of modern cyber forensics and traditional policing. The round-the-clock operation was executed by a dedicated team including Assistant Police Inspectors (APIs) Amol Talekar, Nitin Bendre, Sampat Aher, and Sachin Ubale.

​They were actively supported by personnel Uttam, Santosh Patil, Bhushan Patil, Suresh Chavan, Sunil Lad, Navnath Ghuge, Surajsingh Ghunavat, Mukesh Nikam, Omkar Yadav, Amit Tadvi, Sanket Magar, Vedant Wagh, Navnath Pawar, and Umesh Aswar.

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