MBMC Demolishes Two Unauthorized Religious Structures On Reserved Land After Prolonged Legal Process And Community Consultations | AI

​Bhayandar: The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) administration on Monday carried out a decisive anti-encroachment drive, completely demolishing two unauthorized religious structures built on Reservation No. 122. The long-awaited action leveled the illegal structures following a prolonged period of administrative planning.

​To prevent any communal tension or law and order issues in the city during the drive, the civic body and the local police maintained absolute confidentiality and secrecy. The municipal corporation confirmed that the entire demolition process was executed in strict accordance with legal rules and regulations.

​The Background of the Reservation Land

​Reservation No. 122, located in Azad Nagar, Bhayandar East, is designated for the municipal corporation's social forestry initiatives and a public playground. However, the reserved land had been heavily encroached upon by illegal shanties, industrial units, and unauthorized religious structures.

​While the municipal corporation had cleared the illegal shanties and industrial commercial units a few months ago, the religious structures had remained

Untouched

The unauthorized religious structures, which included an illegal mosque and a temple, had faced previous demolition attempts by the civic body. However, those prior actions had to be shelved or suspended due to fierce opposition from members of the respective local communities.

​This year, following direct orders from Municipal Commissioner Radhabinod Sharma, the civic administration methodically completed all required legal formalities before launching the drive. Once the legal framework was secured, a comprehensive blueprint for removing the religious structures was drawn up by the corporation.

​Furthermore, under the personal initiative of the Commissioner, a joint meeting with representatives from both religious communities was organized to peacefully discuss the relocation and removal of the structures.

​Following these extensive preparations, the anti-encroachment team commenced the demolition drive at the crack of dawn, successfully freeing the reserved public land from all encroachments.

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