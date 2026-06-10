High Power Committee Inspects Girgaon Chowpatty Site For Orange Gate–Marine Drive Twin Tunnel Technical Building |

Mumbai: A High Power Committee on Tuesday inspected a proposed site near Girgaon Chowpatty for a technical building required for the Orange Gate–Marine Drive twin tunnel project. During the visit, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Joshi directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to assess the feasibility of constructing the facility at the basketball court adjoining Mafatlal Swimming Pool and submit a proposal to the Municipal Corporation.

Feasibility directive

The inspection was attended by Mumbai City Collector Anchal Goyal, High Power Committee member Indrayani Malkani, D Ward Assistant Commissioner Santosh Salunke, officials from the Fisheries Department and representatives of the MMRDA.

The Orange Gate–Marine Drive twin tunnel project, being implemented by the MMRDA, will provide a direct underground link between eastern and southern Mumbai. Spanning around 9.2–10 km, the corridor will connect the Eastern Freeway, Atal Setu, Marine Drive and the Mumbai Coastal Road, with nearly 7 km running underground. The project comprises twin tunnels equipped with multi-lane carriageways, emergency facilities and advanced safety systems. Once operational, it is expected to reduce travel time between Orange Gate and Marine Drive from 22–40 minutes to around five minutes.

A technical building required for tunnel operations was originally proposed at Girgaon Chowpatty. However, following directions from the High Power Committee to explore alternative locations, a joint inspection was conducted by officials from the committee, the BMC and the MMRDA. After the feasibility assessment, the proposal will be submitted to the BMC and subsequently to the Mumbai City Collector's office for further consideration.

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