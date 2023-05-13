Mira Bhayandar: Thief held within 6 hours after break-in complaint, entire stolen booty recovered |

Mira Bhayandar: Less than six after they received a complaint of theft from a locked house in Bhayandar, the crime detection unit of the Navghar police arrested the thief and recovered the entire stolen booty.

According to the police the house break-in was reported from a flat in the Sai Sarovar building in Bhayandar (east). The thief had broken into the house and decamped with Rs. 2.65 lakh cash when the family was out to attend a marriage ceremony for a few days on 8, May.

The theft was discovered by the maid who had come to water the plants, following which a complaint was registered on 11, May by the owner-Dhiraj Parmar. The crime detection team under the supervision of DCP- Jayant Bajbale and senior police inspector- Vijay Pawar scanned footage captured by the CCTV cameras on the getaway routes and apprehended the thief identified as- Chetan Mokashi (40) from Majiwada in Thane within six hours. Apart from recovering the entire stolen cash, the police also seized the hand grinder, cutter and plier which were used in the break-in. While Mokashi has been arrested and booked under sections 457, 454 and 380 of the IPC, the police are trying to ascertain his role in other similar crimes.