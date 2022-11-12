Mira Bhayandar: Tech snag forces to cancel maiden play at MBMC theatre 

e-Paper Get App
The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems.

Suresh Golani | Saturday, November 12, 2022, 11:28 PM IST
article-image
Mira-Bhayandar: Less than a month after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) first drama theatre in Kashimira, the very first play had to be abruptly cancelled on Sunday following a snag in the sound system. “

Though the facility is equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems, the show had to be cancelled due to a technical snag. A meeting has been scheduled with technicians to identify and sort out the issue,” said MBMC deputy commissioner Ravi Pawar. Funds amounting Rs 150 crore have been spent to construct the theatre. However, the civic body didn't spend a single penny as the project has come up on an amenity space in exchange for Transfer Development Rights (TDR) to a private construction company. 

A Marathi play featuring actor Dr Girish Oak was to be staged in the theatre sprawling 5,255 sq m plot. On August 31 of 2015, Uddhav Thackeray had laid the foundation stone of the auditorium which is named in the memory of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.  

article-image

