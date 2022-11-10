Mira Bhayandar: MBMC cracks the whip on illegal film shoots, slaps 10X fine amounting Rs. 5.65 Lakh | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally woken up from their slumber to act against illegal film shoots in the twin-city. The MBMC has netted fines amount more than Rs 5.65 lakh in the past less than a week.

Realising the prevailing situation in the twin-city which has become a favourite destination for producers to conduct shoots for films, television serials and reality shows, a private agency has been appointed by the MBMC’s estate department to locate such spots where these activities were being conducted without prior permission from the civic body.

Crew's equipment seized

Based on the information provided by the agency, the MBMC not only stalled the shooting of two tele-serials midway but also seized the equipment of the crew. The equipment was released only after penalising the offending location managers with ten times the original prescribed fees.

The illegal activities not only posed a nuisance but also caused financial losses to the municipal exchequer. Stung by the illegalities, the MBMC’s general body had passed a resolution in May-2017 effecting a manifold hike in fees from Rs 3,000 to Rs 50, 000 and Rs 1 lakh for civic properties below and above one acre respectively, this tagged with multiple restrictions in order to ensure smooth thoroughfare for citizens at public places like gardens and playgrounds.

Apart from the municipal corporation, permission from the local police station and the traffic department are also needed to conduct such shoots.