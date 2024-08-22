Mira Bhayandar: State's First All-Faith Eco-Friendly Crematorium Planned With ₹15 Crore Allocation

Sketch of the All Faith Creamatorium |

Mira Bhayandar: Setting a unique example of communal harmony and to give the departed a respectful final journey, the state government has allocated funds amounting Rs.15 crore for the construction of an all-faith environmentally friendly crematorium, burial ground-cemetery in the Navghar area of Bhayandar (east).

Notably, this is the first of its kind facility to be built in the state. Spread across an area of 16,190 square meters (survey number 247), the crematorium will offer separate spaces to perform the last rites for the Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Lingayat and Jain communities.

The government owned plat has been handed over to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) which has appointed an agency to carry out the construction work on the virtue of funds allocated by the state government for the purpose. In response to requests and continuous follow-ups by legislator Pratap Sarnaik, the state's urban development department (UDD) agreed to shoulder the entire financial responsibility amounting Rs.15 crore for the project which is likely to be completed within 18 months.

Notably, cremations will be conducted only on gas-fuelled (gasifier) and electric powered furnaces instead of using the traditional method of using wood logs. The pyres and furnaces will be incorporated with a technology named smoke-nuisance abatement system to minimise emission of toxic gases.

“As there is insufficient cremation and burial space in the rapidly growing twin-city, this decision has been taken to provide some relief to kin of the departed soul. This is also a part of our 'Go Green, Go Clean' campaign of being environment-friendly in every way,” said Sarnaik.

The crematorium which is named in memory of former municipal corporator- Harishchandra Aamgaonkar will also house a vast memorial park having landscape gardens and pathways. This apart from a series of covered pavilions, rainwater harvesting system, LED lights running on solar power, ample parking space, closed circuit television CCTV) cameras, drinking water facilities, separate washrooms for men and women. Besides, there will be separate place reserved for pet cremation.