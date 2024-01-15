Mira-Bhayandar: Significant Drop In Bird Injuries From Deadly Manja During 2-Day Makar Sankranti Festival

An injured bird under treatment | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Thanks to the rescue operations and a string of awareness campaigns organised by volunteers attached to the Jain Alert Group (JAG) and Ahinsa Charitable Trust (ACT) against the deadly maanja (kite strings), bird injury and casualty cases during the kite flying festival of Makar Sankranti has been witnessing a noteworthy drop in Bhayandar.

Realising the fact that kite flying turns into a virtual death trap for hundreds of birds who lose their lives or become permanently disabled after getting entangled in glass-coated kite strings, volunteers of both the organisations with the help of veterinary doctors started organising the bird rescue and treatment camps in Bhayandar since 2008.

From 853 in 2008, the number of bird injuries have dropped to 60 this year as the campaigns have apparently turned scores of young kite fighters into crusaders for birds who have joined hands with the group and vowed not to fly kites. A pedestrian who was injured due to the kite strings was offered first aid at the camp. Three day camps held from 13 to 15 January were conducted in which volunteers after receiving information would reach the spot and treat the birds. Unfortunately, 5 birds lost their lives. Birds needing specialized treatment were taken to the ACT’s veterinary clinic.

Awareness campaigns against kite-flying

From conducting exhibitions, rallies, street plays and mock funeral procession of birds to distributing pamphlets and installing banners to highlight the kind of serious injuries inflicted on the avians by the sharp maanja, the group started launching new initiatives to reach out to people-especially youngsters every year.

They even made a documentary film on the subject and highlighted the issue on various social media platforms. to highlight the deadliness of kite strings to birds flying in the sky — they can lose their wings, leaving them permanently grounded or even die.