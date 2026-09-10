Mira-Bhayandar Shocker: Employee Steals Nearly 4 Kg Gold, 2 Arrested In Rajasthan |

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police have cracked a major gold theft case involving nearly 4 kg of gold, arresting two key accused, including the alleged mastermind, from Rajasthan. In a shocking revelation, the mastermind had reportedly been working as an employee at Shagun Jewellers for nearly four years.

According to the police, the accused allegedly stole around 4 kg of gold from the jewellery shop before fleeing to Rajasthan. Considering the seriousness of the case, police launched an investigation and examined CCTV footage from various locations.

CCTV, Technical Surveillance Help Track Accused

During the investigation, police discovered that the accused had travelled from Rajasthan towards Haryana and subsequently to Delhi. The police team tracked his movements through technical investigation, CCTV footage and continuous surveillance.

Eventually, the police conducted an operation in Rajasthan and arrested the accused. Details of the investigation were shared by DCP Rahul Chauhan during a press conference held on Thursday.

Four Suspects Identified, Two Arrested

According to the DCP, a total of four people have emerged as suspects in the case, of whom two key accused have been arrested.

Police have recovered the stolen gold, approximately ₹5 lakh in cash and a Baleno car from the accused. According to the police, around 80% of the stolen property has been successfully recovered.

Probe Underway Into Other Accused

The arrested accused are currently being interrogated. Police are also investigating the role of the remaining absconding accused and others who may have been involved in disposing of the stolen gold.

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