Mira-Bhayandar: Senior MBMC Officer Files FIR Over Online Harassment Amid Demolition Drive

Demolition Man Ravi Pawar |

Mira-Bhayandar: A senior officer attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has lodged an FIR with the Bhayandar police station alleging that some unidentified persons had been bullying him by sending abusive emails and posting obscene contents on various social media platforms in the form of morphed images of him, colleagues and other senior officers.

The officer identified as- Ravi Pawar who works as the deputy municipal commissioner in the MBMC is leading a massive demolition drive to weed out illegal bars, pubs, hotels and gutka stalls in the twin-city following standing instructions from the chief minister-Eknath Shinde to all civic bodies across the state.

In his complaint to the police, Pawar stated that he has not only been receiving messages on his personal email account which have also been forwarded to his contacts since 13 June, but also WhatsApp calls and posts on various social media platforms. The contents include abusive language and morphed images with nude women.

Pawar also received a WhatsApp call in which the caller demanded Rs. 5 lakh with a threat of destroying his image on the virtue of the morphed images. The latest set of four objectionable/morphed images were posted on a social media platform on Tuesday (16, July).

Fed up of the harassment, Pawar filed a complaint at the Bhayandar police station. “I have given necessary information to the police. I am confident that they will investigate the matter and nab the culprit at the earliest.” said Pawar.

Meanwhile an offence under the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and sections 308 (3) (whoever, in order to the committing of extortion, puts any person in fear, or attempts to put any person in fear, of any injury), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 356(2) for defamation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)- 2023 has been registered in this context at the Bhayandar police station. Further investigations were on.