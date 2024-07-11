Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Transfers 20 Contractual Engineers In Major Reshuffle To Ensure Transparency Amid Demolition Drive |

Mira Bhayandar: In a major reshuffle aimed to bring transparency in the execution of work, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has laterally transferred 20 junior engineers working on a contractual basis by interchanging their departments. Notably, the transfer orders were issued by deputy municipal commissioner- Ravi Pawar on 9, July, nearly a fortnight after civic chief and administrator- Sanjay Katkar gave his nod on 27, June.

The reshuffle process assumes significance as the civic administration in response to the directions issued by chief minister-Eknath Shinde has embarked on a major demolition drive to raze illegally constructed bars, lodges, pubs and hookah parlours in the twin-city.

As many as 11 engineers who were attached to the anti-encroachment wings in six wards have been shifted to other departments including-public works and water supply. It has been alleged that some of the engineers attached to the anti-encroachment wing were adopting a pick-and choose policy by indulging in corrupt practices to protect illegal construction in exchange of huge bribes.

Facing an acute shortage of manpower, the civic administration had hired Dev Dev Mamledar Swayrojgar Seva Sahkari Sanstha limited-Nashik-based manpower supply agency to provide qualified junior engineers on a contractual-basis. However, the order states that the manpower supply agency had requested for the transfers.

Presently, the agency provides 48 junior engineers who have been working in various civic departments for the past more than three years. Working in the anti-encroachment wing which is considered as a plump posting is the favourite amongst the junior engineers.